Young & Restless’ Lauren Is In for a Bumpy Ride as ‘Power and Intrigue’ — and a Very Personal Vendetta — Tempt Michael Back to the Dark Side

That puts Victoria’s estranged husband squarely in Michael’s crosshairs and Lauren in a most difficult position. She “is caught between her concern for her husband and how she understand his need to right this wrong,” Griffith says. Will they weather the storm? That may all depend on just how dark Michael gets.

We may be about to find out. Michael’s dark side appears to be coming to the fore once again, thanks to two characters who can be equally shady. “There’s a part of him that really enjoys being Victor’s fixer,” headwriter Josh Griffith tells Soap Opera Digest . He “likes that power and intrigue, and because he was thrown into a Peruvian jail courtesy of Ashland, it’s become personal now.”

Longtime fans of The Young and the Restless know all too well that Michael Baldwin wasn’t always the good guy that he is today. In fact, when Soaps.com spoke with portrayer Christian Jules LeBlanc not long ago, he suggested that “it would be interesting to see how the mistakes from his past could impact or even threaten to destroy his future.

1 / 12 <p>When<em> The Young and the Restless</em> introduced Michael Baldwin in 1991, it was hard to figure out why he was such a big deal as an attorney. He demonstrated no understanding whatsoever of sexual-harassment laws as he offered fledgling legal eagle Christine Williams preferential treatment at their firm if she’d just let him eyeball her “briefs.” Before all was said and done, he’d gone so mad that he’d burrowed a hole through the wall of Christine’s apartment in order to sneak in and attack her!</p>

2 / 12 <p>Four years in prison seemed to teach Michael nothing. Instead of express, much less <em>feel</em>, remorse for what he had done and attempted to do to Christine, he sought revenge on her for bringing him to justice. “How?” you ask. By representing Phyllis Summers (then Sandra Nelson) in her custody case against Danny Romalotti, the pop star/husband she’d stolen away from Christine.</p>

3 / 12 <p>Despite everything that he’d done, Michael, ever the smooth operator, convinced Christine to open a law practice with him. And while that might have been crazy on a personal level, it was crazy-<em>brilliant</em> on a professional one: The firm became super mega successful — <em>so</em> successful, in fact, that Christine put off starting a family with then-husband Paul Williams. As their marriage grew ever more strained, Michael sent in his secret weapon.</p>

4 / 12 <p>To <em>really</em> bust Christine and Paul’s union, Michael needed a woman so irresistible that not even the straight-laced private eye could resist her. Enter Isabella Brana, who played the part of the seductress so well that, before we knew it, she and Paul were a couple as were — wait, <em>what</em>? — Michael and Christine, apparently the most forgiving person in the galaxy. Of course, she came to regret letting Michael back into her life, never mind her heart, when his treachery was finally exposed. And had he <em>had</em> to choose a femme fatale who was going to go bananas and try to kill her?</p>

5 / 12 <p>As if Michael’s life wasn’t complicated enough, in 2003, he was joined in Genoa City by his half brother, Kevin Fisher, and their mother, Gloria (originally Joan Van Ark of <em>Knots Landing</em> fame). Michael never came right out and said, “You’re why we can’t have nice things,” but we could all tell he was thinking it, as he bailed Kevin out of hot water for perving on underage Lily Winters and watched helplessly as Gloria shoplifted a cap just so that she could set it for moneybags John Abbott.</p>

6 / 12 <p>For once in his life, Michael seemed to have lucked into a good, healthy relationship when he began dating boutique heiress Lauren Fenmore. The trouble was, he couldn’t shout it from the rooftops or even whisper it from the dining room without checking to see if anyone was eavesdropping. He wasn’t ashamed of his future wife — as if! — he just didn’t want to set off unstable Kevin, who appeared to have gone from chasing younger girls like Lily to crushing on a certain redheaded older one.</p>

7 / 12 <p>They say that there are no coincidences, but we don’t buy it — not when after searching for ages for his estranged father, Lowell Baldwin, Michael just <em>happened</em> to bump into the fella in question at the ashram at which Kevin was marrying Jana Hawkes. And what are the odds? River, as Lowell was then calling himself, would soon find himself in need of not just a kickass attorney but one who might, you know, not charge full or even half price for his services.</p>

8 / 12 <p>After years of being targeted by psycho Sheila Carter, Lauren — and, by extension, Michael — thought that the madwoman was finally in the past tense. So naturally, who showed up then to change the forecast to “reign… of terror” but Sheila’s sister (who’d had herself surgically remade into a replica of Lauren, right down to her voice and kissing technique) as well as the villainess’ kids. They weren’t even subtle about it, either; just look at how “well” Sheila’s daughter, Daisy, hides her revulsion at Lauren and Michael’s PDA.</p>

9 / 12 <p>OK, so Michael and Lauren’s son, Fenmore, is more “babe” than “baby” here; that’s beside the point. What’s important to note is that as soon as he entered adolescence, he started to resemble a chip off the old block — and not just in an “Oh, you’re so handsome!” way. Fen had a dark side that got him mixed up in a bullying plot with Summer Newman that nearly got fellow teen Jamie Vernon killed. And that was just for starters!</p>

10 / 12 <p>During a rough patch in Michael and Lauren’s marriage, she wound up being served more than drinks by sexy bartender Carmine Basco. Which would have been bad enough, but things soon took a turn for the <em>much</em>-worse. After he broadcast his and Lauren’s sex tape at a banquet honoring her, he was shot dead. And as guilty as Michael looks here, he didn’t do it; Fen had pulled the trigger. (Told ya the bullying was just the tip of the iceberg!) One or the other of the Baldwin men might still be behind bars today — they took turns confessing to the crime — had Carmine not turned up alive and, well, as smokin’ as ever.</p>

11 / 12 <p>While battling cancer, Michael became convinced that history was going to repeat itself. So rather than wait for Lauren to pick a random bartender to schtup, he pushed her toward Cane Ashby (whose lips, heaven knows, have never been able to form the word “no”) and forced her to sign divorce papers. None of this went well for him. Not. One. Bit. Though considering that Lily Winters was happily hitched to Cane at the time, Michael’s probably lucky that she only <em>slapped</em> rather than <em>decked</em> him.</p>