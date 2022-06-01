Credit: ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Michael Larsen

The network just might be introducing its next hidden gem.

April was a month of ups and downs for fans of Hunter King. First, news came that her role as Summer on The Young and the Restless had been recast then shortly after Hallmark announced that she would be starring in their new June original premiere Hidden Gems. Anyone who knows soaps knows that they have the most loyal fans and King’s have been dedicated to her since her daytime debut in 2012.

The Hallmark Channel could be about to introduce the latest “hidden gem” to Hallmarkies — and we all know that the network’s audience already loves soap stars. General Hospital’s Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is a huge fan favorite, as well as Days of Our Lives vet Alison Sweeney (Sami), Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy) and Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa), plus The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital alum Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco, ex-Nick), as well as All My Children’s Lacey Chabert (Bianca) and Natalie Hall (Colby), just to name a few.

More: Actress returns to Bold & Beautiful following injury

One movie could turn into two, three or four more and with a lot of the stars now heading over to GAC Family with new deals, like Candace Cameron Bure, which puts the Aurora Teagarden franchise at a standstill, this would be the perfect time to add King into the mix. Heck, while the gettin’s good, why not lock her into a mystery series of her own?

With a talent like King the possibilities are endless — and it’s no secret that there are plenty of Hallmark hotties to star opposite her.

View 10 of Hallmark’s hottest lead actors that we’d love to see King be paired up with next in the photo gallery below.