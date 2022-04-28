Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress is about to go on a Hawaiian adventure.

Last week, fans of The Young and the Restless were stunned by the news that the role of Summer had been recast with Allison Lanier, and while there was no word as to why Hunter King had been replaced, we have news surrounding her whereabouts these days. King will star in a new Hallmark premiere on Saturday, June 4, at 8 pm, and viewers will have a front row seat while watching her character set out on a new adventure.

In the network’s all-new original Hidden Gems, King will play Addie, a woman who loses her grandmother’s ring in the waters of Hawaii while prepping for her sister’s wedding. She then hires dive instructor Jack (Beau Mirchoff) to help search for her lost treasure, and they immediately clash when Addie insists she go on the pursuit with him. After they come to an agreement, Jack ends up serving as Addie’s tour guide of the island’s hidden gems — and we all know what’s bound to happen then… there’s sure to be romance in the forecast!

Back in March, we shared a photo from King facing a gorgeous ocean view and now it all makes sense as to why she was in Hawaii.

And since then, she shared another photo on the beach, clad in a black bikini “hunting for Mai Tais.”

So, while we won’t be seeing her on The Young and the Restless anymore, fans will get to see King doing something totally different in her first — and we hope not last — Hallmark feature!

