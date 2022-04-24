Young & Restless’ Melissa Ordway Shares What She’s Sweetly Doing for Her Little Girls That She Never Dreamed She Would — Plus, Um, About That Helmet…
The things we do for love.
The Young and the Restless actress Melissa Ordway (Abby) not only shared a memory from her childhood with fans but also showed everyone how she’s taken one for the team, if you will, which included joining in on a fun sing-along to “Take Me Out to the Ballgame!” On Tuesday, April 19, Ordway, her husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) and their daughters Olivia and Sophie attended a baseball game at Dodgers Stadium, where the Los Angeles Dodgers were playing the Atlanta Braves.
“Growing up in Atlanta, I was always a big Braves fan,” she shared. “I remember my dad taking me to lots of games and those memories are so special to me.” She went on to say how much she and Gaston love taking the girls to games and eating Dodger Dogs and Dippin’ Dots, “even when Sophie steals my flavor,” as well as “nachos out of a helmet.” Having always been a Braves fan, Ordway admitted, “I never thought I’d be cheering for the Dodgers, but I do it for my L.A. babies.”
Those who watched the game know that the Braves came out on top with a 3 to 1 score over the Dodgers… so, how do you think Ordway reacted to that? “I did quietly get excited when the Braves won,” she expressed.
However, she will always remember the voices of her little ones chanting, “Let’s go Dodgers,” and the helmet pictured on Sophie’s head — the same one their nachos came in!
Have a look — and a listen!
