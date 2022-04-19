Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Will Sally put her heart on the line… only to find herself put on hold?

It certainly appears that a dramatic chain of events could potentially be set in motion by Victoria’s car crash, with far-reaching ramifications even for people like Sally Spectra… and we don’t mean professionally (although that’s a possibility too).

With Victoria out on the road driving while upset right around the same time that Sharon gave the thumbs-up to Rey accompanying Chelsea and Connor on their trip to see the Blackhawks game in Chicago — and with Jordi Vilasuso slated to exit as Rey — it’s not too difficult to see what devastating fate might be in store for the detective.

Rey headed home to get the hockey tickets he left in his other jacket, which put him on the road at the same time that we saw Victoria screaming and swerving while driving distraught as oncoming headlights lit up her car. Might Rey’s have been the vehicle that crossed her path (or vice-versa)?

If so, Rey may be a goner.

Sharon would have Nick, who has been ever-present around the coffee house of late (and in fact, showed up right after Rey left) to lean on in the aftermath of such a tragedy, but others would be crushed to learn of Rey’s demise as well. Notably, Chelsea and Connor.

Switching gears, Young & Restless spoilers tease that Sally will take Adam off guard this week, and it’s a good bet she’ll tell him she’s in love with him — not much else she could say would surprise him at this point.

But what if Sally no sooner gets the words out of her mouth when Adam receives a distress call from his ex, Chelsea?

Not only would the designer be devastated to lose her friend and crush, Rey, who has been a lifeline of sorts for her in Genoa City, but Connor will be traumatized. Adam is bound to go running to the rescue.

In true soap fashion, we may see Adam rushing out the door to Chelsea’s side before he can properly react to Sally’s declaration or let her know if he feels the same way.

Moving forward, Chelsea might be tempted to make the most of having Adam on call as a shoulder to lean on while Sally waits in the wings. Might this be a twist of fate that pushes “Chadam” back into close proximity with the worst possible timing for his girlfriend?

