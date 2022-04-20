Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2), Sean Smith/JPI, ABC screenshot

It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy. Seriously.

Well, we can’t say that we didn’t see it coming. As soon as word began to spread that Emmy-winning soap-hopper Jordi Vilauso had been let go by The Young and the Restless, we knew that one way or another, Rey would be leaving Genoa City.

We just hadn’t expected it to be — gulp — in a pine box.

The twist of plot is a crying shame, too, because on a soap overrun by antiheroes (like Victor, Adam and Ashland) and reformed villains (like Michael, Kevin and Phyllis), Rey was a genuine good guy, someone for whom we could root without feeling bad about it. “It’s not a dirty job,” we could imagine him saying, “but somebody’s still got to do it!”

On top of all that, Sharon’s latest husband wasn’t related by blood to anyone on the canvas. Down the line, he could’ve wound up with Chelsea, Abby, Amanda, Lauren — anyone, even our personal pick for a rebound romance. (Here’s the storyline for which we were hoping.)

But what’s done, as the saying goes, is done. And unless the show decides to resurrect Rey the way it recently did Diane — and before her, a whole host of other characters — we’ll just have to get used to his absence and prepare for what we suspect is next for his widow (read our prediction here) and his biggest fan, Chelsea (check out our theory here). In the meantime…

