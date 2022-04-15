Young & Restless Preview: As Ashland Strikes a Deal With Adam and Victor, Victoria Finds Herself Involved In a [Spoiler]
Sharon has no problem with Chelsea’s plans.
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of April 18 – 22, Victoria’s life and others could hang in the balance. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Chelsea planned a trip to Chicago with Connor and invited Rey to tag along. He didn’t want to intrude on her mother-son time with the boy, but she assured him that Connor was eager to have Rey accompany them. In a preview for what is to come, Sharon tells Chelsea that she’s perfectly okay with Rey accompanying her and Connor to Chicago, why wouldn’t she be?
Victoria’s plan to have Ashland incriminate himself didn’t go as planned. After Adam offered Ashland $500 million dollars to simply walk away from Victoria, Ashland suggested to her that they take the money and start over. Victoria balked at the idea that he’d take a bribe pointing out he’s a fighter. Ashland explained what he’s fighting for had changed, and despite how their relationship started, it became a real love for him. Conflicted, Victoria finally agreed to leave with him.
Next week, Ashland knocks on the door at Newman Media and enters the office where he finds Victor and Adam waiting. Adam says, “We’ve been expecting you.”
In a final tease, Victoria is shown distraught and driving at night. Suddenly she screams, hits the brakes, and swerves while looking at something in the path of her headlights. Flash to Nikki on her phone in Society, she pleads with her daughter, “Victoria? Victoria?!?” Victor leans forward with concern.
Will Victoria be okay? Of course, she will! The better question is, who or what did she swerve to avoid? And did she succeed?
Video: Team_Shey/Twitter