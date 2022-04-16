Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

She has something to say to her followers as well.

We get it. Life is full of ups and downs, sometimes more downs than ups. Courtney Hope, it would seem, gets it, too. Without getting into detail about what’s been going on with her, she offered up an inspiring message to her fans on April 13 just “in case you needed to hear it today, like I have lately.” (Press PLAY below to have a listen.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C͎O͎U͎R͎T͎N͎E͎Y͎ H͎O͎P͎E͎🌻 (@thecourtneyhope)

The Young & Restless leading lady also wanted to thank the folks that have her back and encouraging to keep going forth and conquering. “I want to express gratitude to the people around me in my life who have helped and are still helping me build myself back to the woman I know I am and want to be,” said Sally’s portrayer. “Thanks for helping me see my strength and worth. I couldn’t be more thankful for you all.”

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (3)

In closing, Hope, knowing that some of us might feel not just down but down and out, once again addressed her followers. “Just remember, as I am finally fully accepting as well,” she said, “you are worth it, you are enough, and deserve the best in this world.”

When one of her fans copped to being ready to throw in the towel and give up, Hope pulled the ripcord on the parachute. “Please don’t give up,” she said. “Every storm passes.” Amen to that.

