Heartbroken Genoa City star is intent on bringing resolution to her late pal’s family after tragedy.

Young & Restless star Michelle Stafford shared news of the tragic death of her friend on social media and asked for help bringing his killer to justice.

Stafford reported that her friend Max “was killed Saturday night by a driver going 100 miles an hour at the intersection of Ash and Thompson St in the city of Ventura, California.”

She went on to explain that the senseless death was a hit-and-run and explained, “The driver was driving a silver sedan and fled the scene.”

It turns out the police have no leads, but Stafford vowed, “I plan to get justice for Max and his incredible mother Bella. We are all devastated.”

In making a plea to her followers to “help get justice for my friend Max and his family,” she explained that “getting the word out” is the first step.

The actress also shared her game plan in hopes that others would join the effort to get justice for Max. “I will be going up to that area to ask around myself on Saturday if anyone here would like to join me. I will be going to body shops as well as I’m sure the driver must need to fix their car. Right?”

Stafford ended her post with another plea: “Please, put the word out so we can find his killer. Rest In Peace Max💔”

Fellow soap stars such as Cameron Mathison (Drew, General Hospital), and Young & Restless’ Tracey Bregman (Lauren), Lauralee Bell (Christine), and Melissa Ordway (Abby) expressed their shock and sadness.

We extend our condolences to Michelle Stafford and Max’s family on this heart-breaking and tragic loss.

