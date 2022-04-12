Eat Your Heart Out, Bradley Cooper! A Star Is Reborn in a Way to Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd and His Beautiful Lady Love
Daytime heartthrob’s spin on a theme song for the ages.
The Young and the Restless actor Conner Floyd (Chance) brought out all of the feels with just one photo, especially for fans who couldn’t get enough of the 2018 remake of the hit film A Star Is Born, headlined by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. The CBS fave shared a shot on his Instagram alongside his lady love that brought romantic images from the movie rushing back.
Sitting near a fireplace, Floyd held a guitar while his girlfriend Carly Frei, with her arm around her man, sang into a mic. He captioned the photo, “Tell me something girl.”
Now, for those who aren’t familiar with the film, that line alone is from its popular theme song, “Shallow,” which was performed by Cooper and Gaga. In fact, in 2019, A Star Is Born won Best Original Song for “Shallow” at the Golden Globe Awards and the Oscars and scored two wins at the Grammys as well.
And if you still aren’t familiar with the song — or want your heart to melt once again — watch Cooper and Gaga perform it live at the 2019 Oscars as he looked into her eyes and sang, “Tell me something girl…”
We just love when actors’ fun posts spark memories of other memorable moments in the entertainment industry!
Though Young & Restless is Floyd’s first daytime role, and Cooper never appeared on soaps, let’s take a look back at photos of stars who got their start on soaps in our gallery below.
Video: Lady Gaga/YouTube