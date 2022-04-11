Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress begins a new chapter.

The Young and the Restless fave Christel Khalil (Lily) is officially off the market! Over the weekend, the CBS soap star revealed that she’s been engaged for “a couple of months” and “said yes” to the love of her life.

In a series of photos, with her longtime boyfriend — now fiancé —Sam Restagno, Khalil looked happier than ever and showed off her gorgeous diamond ring. She expressed, “We hate taking pictures so thank you to our beautiful friends for finally making us!” She then went on to thank Restagno for asking her to be her “partner in life.”

And if that wasn’t clear enough, she continued, “I could not be happier to tether myself to you forever.” She also had a little fun while explaining their matching sweaters and white pants and stated, “Dressing the same that day was a true accident.”

Some of Khalil’s castmates chimed in with their best wishes, including Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), who let it be known just how much she “loved this!” Courtney Hope (Sally) shared, “I’m so happy for you,” while Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) sent her congrats. Her good pal and godfather to her son Michael, Bryton James (Devon) sent a slew of emojis to show his excitement as Lauralee Bell (Christine) expressed, “Thrilled for you guys, congrats!” And those were just a small few!

Back in July of 2021, Khalil revealed that she had to take a break from Instagram because she had been feeling “overwhelmed with feeling like I always had to say something, post something, or ‘use my platform’ for specific reasons and it became everything I am not about.” Along with a beautiful photo that “depicts an amazing highlight in [her] life with [her] man,” Khalil went on to say that Restagno is her “everything and brings so much joy” to her heart.

From all of us at Soaps.com, congrats to Khalil and Restagno! We wish you both a lifetime of happiness!

