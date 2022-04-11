Credit: John Paschal/JPI

Genoa City star is “thrilled” and “over the moon” about the engagement.

Young & Restless star Tracey E. Bregman shared some incredibly happy news over the weekend that involved a beach engagement!

The Genoa City star took to her social media to post romantic photos from before and after the proposal, which took place on the sand in Malibu and — spoiler alert! — she said, “Yes.”

Of course, the woman who accepted the ring wasn’t Bregman, who has said she’s unlikely to marry again, but Antonia Burchman, who become engaged to the actress’ son, Austin Recht.

The Young and the Restless phenom was on hand for the big moment and was able to share candid photos of the happy couple and the celebratory smiles afterward. She gushed, “Best day ever!! She said yes.”

The ecstatic mom-in-law to be revealed in the comments that they were “thrilled” and “over the moon” about the engagement as she responded to the numerous expressions of well wishes and congratulations from her friends and fellow soap stars including (to name just a handful of the many): Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Lauralee Bell (Christine), Greg Rikaart (Kevin), Jerry Douglas’ (ex-John) wife Kym, Daniel Hall (ex-Scotty), Daniel Goddard (ex-Cane), Don Diamont (ex-Brad; Bill, Bold & Beautiful), Beth Maitland (Traci), Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Bryton James (Devon), and of course, Christian Le Blanc (Michael).

Burchman also shared a beautiful post-proposal shot on her social media to which her future mom-in-law reacted, “Best day ever!!” with a bunch of heart emojis. Aw, we love it.

Soaps.com extends our congratulations to Tracey E. Bregman, Austin Recht, Antonia Burchman and their families on the happy news!

