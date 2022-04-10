Credit: CBS screenshot

What will Diane do next?

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of April 11 – 15, Jack breaks the dreaded news to his family. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

After Phyllis and Jack confronted Diane in L.A. to find out what she wanted, she explained that what she wants is to reconnect with her son Kyle. Jack forbade it, but Phyllis convinced him that this was Diane, and she’d find a way to get to Kyle. Indeed, she already was able to get his phone number in Italy. Jack insisted she not reach out to their son, and let him break the news to him. However, it was up to Kyle if he would want to see her.

This week, Jack returns to Genoa City to reveal the latest shocker to his family, that Diane Jenkins is alive. Ashley and Tracy are stunned, and Billy quips, “Please tell me this is some kind of sick joke.” Ashley adds, “How did this bitch come back into our lives?” Billy notes she’s a potential threat to half of this town and wonders what she’ll do next.

Meanwhile, Diane arrives and checks into where else, but Phyllis’ hotel, The Grand Phoenix! Phyllis isn’t there to check her in, but when she finds out is certain to give Diane the boot!

As Billy questions in the preview, what will Diane do next? Let us know what you think she’s up to in the comments.

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube