A Days of Our Lives Comeback for Young & Restless’ Exiting Jordi Vilasuso? Dario ‘Deserves to Be a Stud’

Check out too-cute photos of Rey’s portrayer with firstborn daughter Riley — and a whole lot more soap stars and their real-life kids — in our newly expanded photo gallery below.

At the time, he continues, he and his missus needed some tools to absorb the blow, as a couple and family. They have those now, so hmm… Would you like to see Vilasuso return to Days of Our Lives? On your way to the comments…

Since the con artist was only written off, not killed off — as if death means anything on a soap, anyway! — and siblings Rafe and Gabi remain front and center in Salem, perhaps Dario could come back a changed man. It’s technically possibly, but Vilasuso says when that gig ended, “it felt icky. It felt like our security had dropped out.”

As far as the couple knows, Dario’s still “in the woods somewhere,” laughs Mrs. V, adding, “He deserves to be a stud somehow.”

His wife of a decade concurs. What with the character’s obsession with Abigail, who insisted that she would never return his feelings, right “from the beginning… poor guy. That was a little bit rough.”

In fact, they were here only a few years ago, when in 2017 Days of Our Lives dropped Vilasuso from his role of Dario. “Days in particular was really hard for us to go through,” he admits.

If you listened to the second episode of Jordi Vilasuso and wife Kaitlin’s Making It Work podcast, you know that the parents of two are trying to remain upbeat after he was let go from The Young and Restless. “We’ve been here before,” notes the soap vet, who won an Emmy for his work as baby-faced mobster Tony on Guiding Light.

Might there be unfinished business for the Emmy winner in Salem?

1 / 65 <p><em>Bold & Beautiful</em> is the perfect description for the family of Finn and Caitlin’s former portrayers, shot here in 2021 with their firstborn, daughter Poppy. On second thought, maybe “shot” was a poor choice of words, considering the way Steffy’s husband was written off.</p>

2 / 65 <p>In 2003, the <em>General Hospital</em> Emmy winner had her hands full — literally — with son Dylan. Mind you, it was nothing that Anna’s portrayer couldn’t handle with aplomb. Is there <em>anything</em> that the on- and off-screen badass can’t handle with aplomb?</p>

3 / 65 <p>Had the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> Emmy winner (who plays Eric) and firstborn Jathan not already been awarded ribbons back in 2011, we’d have had to have given them to the father/son duo for their sheer cuteness.</p>

4 / 65 <p>Back in 2003 — long before he declared that he was probably done at <em>The Young and the Restless —</em> Paul’s portrayer escorted down the Emmy red carpet Caden and Calyssa, his kids with wife and former castmate Cindy Fisher (ex-Rebecca).</p>

5 / 65 <p>Tomfoolery was obviously the order of the day when the future <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> leading lady and son Jake hit the town in 2004 — gee, 17 years before she’d start her run as Taylor.</p>

6 / 65 <p>We suspect some popcorn and soda was plundered when the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> MVP — Sami when she’s in Salem — took in <em>Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales</em> — with son Ben Sanov in 2017. But what about his sister?</p>

7 / 65 <p>Ah, <em>there’s</em> Megan, the actress’ little girl with hubby Dave Sanov, hitting a screening of <em>Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2</em> with Mom in 2013.</p>

8 / 65 <p>The actor behind <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> baddie Deacon put his honey where his mouth was, planting a kiss on the cheek of his baby girl Simone during a 2009 father/daughter outing.</p>

9 / 65 <p>Yup, guessing from this 2012 image of Cane’s former <em>Young & Restless</em> portrayer and his boys, Ford and Sebastian, they’re what you’d call a close family.</p>

10 / 65 <p>There must be soap in their DNA: Two years after this 2002 photo was taken of Brook Kerr (then Whitney on <em>Passions</em>), he’d join <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> as Jimmy. Now, of course, Mom is back in daytime, playing Portia on <em>General Hospital.</em></p>

11 / 65 <p>Talent clearly runs in the family. This shot of the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> leading man, who plays John (duh!), was taken in 2006, just a year after son Ben made his own daytime debut as Lucas on <em>General Hospital.</em></p>

12 / 65 <p>The word “squee” was all but <em>invented</em> to try to encapsulate the relative adorableness of little Ford, the son of <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> leading man who plays Liam. The tyke’s not even smiling in this picture from 2019, and he <em>still</em> looks like he’s seconds away from out-cute-ing Bambi.</p>

13 / 65 <p>“They tell you it will go by fast… well, 18 years went by in a flash,” marveled Cameron Mathison on son Lucas’ birthday in 2021. Also seen here in this 2010 portrait is the <em>General Hospital</em> star and wife Vanessa’s adorable daughter, Leila (who’d turn 15 in 2021).</p>

14 / 65 <p>In 2016, back when the soap legend was still playing Hope on <em>Days of Our Lives</em>, she and son Jack Daggenhurst (from her second marriage) pitched in at the L.A. Mission. Missing from this shot: Alfonso’s firstborn, son Gino Macauley. He’s in the next photo, though, from 2006…</p>

15 / 65 <p>Aww. Look at Alfonso giving Gino that adoring look that we’ve all gotten at one time or another from our moms in those blissful instances when they’ve totally forgotten how many times they’ve had to send us to our rooms or ground us!</p>

16 / 65 <p>In 2016, the same year the veteran of <em>Young & Restless</em> (as Rey), <em>Days of Our Lives</em> (as Dario), <em>All My Children</em> (as Griffin) and <em>Guiding Light</em> (as Tony) welcomed his second daughter with wife Kaitlin, the Emmy winner and their firstborn, Riley, had a ball — literally — hanging outdoors.</p>

17 / 65 <p>The force of nature who gave <em>All My Children</em> — and the world — Erica Kane watched daughter Liza Huber enter the soap world for a few years as <em>Passions</em>’ Gwen. Since this 2011 pic was taken, Liza has retired from acting and become an entrepreneur.</p>

18 / 65 <p>Good angle, bad angle… who cares? We love the absolute joy on the Emmy winner’s face in this 2002 snap in which she’s sweetly sandwiched by husband Helmut Huber (who, sadly, passed away in 2022) and their son, Andreas.</p>

19 / 65 <p>The <em>Young & Restless</em> scene stealer, who plays Lauren, may have been horsing around with son Austin Recht (with former husband Ron Recht) at this 2014 photo shoot, but they still managed to take a gorgeous portrait. Missing from this shot: Austin’s brother, Landon.</p>

20 / 65 <p>Here’s Landon, with Mom at the 2008 Emmys. C’mon, we weren’t gonna let the horse get more facetime than Landon!</p>

21 / 65 <p>The <em>Days of Our Lives</em> vet — who comes and goes as Jack like the seasons, it seems — has four kids, two with first wife Christina Saffran, two with his second, Lana Buss. Pictured with Dad in 2006 is his firstborn, daughter Grace.</p>

22 / 65 <p>In 2007, not too long before the launch of her reality show, the future <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> actress (who plays Shauna, as if you didn’t know) posed for paparazzi with Sam, one of her two daughters with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. Not for nothin’, Sam, but we feel ya, kid; sometimes we hate having our picture taken, too.</p>

23 / 65 <p>In 2007, the year that her superlative work as Laura on <em>General Hospital</em> finally won her a Daytime Emmy, the soap icon was able to share the experience with daughter Elizabeth, her second child with husband Jonathan Frakes of <em>Star Trek: The Next Generation</em> fame.</p>

24 / 65 <p>No need to be camera-shy with a face that cute, kiddo! On the left in this image from 2013 is, of course, the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> heartthrob who plays Eli; nestling into his shoulder is his firstborn, son Caden. Maybe daughter Gaia, born in 2012, is even better at hiding.</p>

25 / 65 <p>His hair’s gotten darker as he’s gotten older but Jesse, the son of <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Ashley and husband Vincent Van Patten sure had Mom’s sun-kissed blond locks back in 2009. On an unrelated note, does anyone know where we can get a head of hair that gorgeous?</p>

26 / 65 <p><em>Bold & Beautiful</em> perfectly describes the young women who are near and dear to Quinn’s portrayer: Pictured here during a 2017 visit to the set are daughter Avalon, with second husband Stanford Bookstaver; Meghann, the daughter of first husband Wally Kurth (Ned to her Lois on <em>General Hospital</em> back in the day); and daughter Rosabel, with Kurth.</p>

27 / 65 <p>The <em>General Hospital</em> Emmy winner who plays Alexis has said of her singer/songwriter daughter, Kate, “I birthed her and <a href="https://www.nancyleegrahn.com/family/" target="_blank">take no credit for her</a> talent and, more importantly, her beautiful soul. She came in that way.”</p>

28 / 65 <p>Say “Cheese!” <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Galen Gering (Rafe) and his sons, Dillon and Jensen, nailed it during a 2013 photo shoot. None of them even blinked!</p>

29 / 65 <p>“I am so proud of the man that you’ve become,” the <em>Young & Restless</em> Emmy winner — Jill on screen — told son Cole on his 2021 birthday (or 17 years after this pic was snapped at a party for the CBS soap).</p>

30 / 65 <p>The real-life daughter of <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Steve — photographed with Dad in 2008 here — is now a recording artist who puts out music under her own first name, but with a twist: She adds an extra L.</p>

31 / 65 <p>Aww. That’s the late, great <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> star — the original Sally Spectra, as if you didn’t know — with son Raymond on the set in 2014.</p>

32 / 65 <p>“Smile for the camera,” you can just imagine the photographer saying right before this shot was snapped in 2018. Dad Jason Thompson (Billy, <em>The Young and the Restless</em>) and mom Paloma Jonas obliged, of course. But kids Rome and Bowie? Being kids, not so much.</p>

33 / 65 <p>The <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> patriarch, Eric to his on-screen friends and family, has three kids with wife Laurette Spang in real life: Jake, Rebecca and, seen here with Dad in 2012, Molly, a regular on the sitcom <em>Last Man Standing.</em></p>

34 / 65 <p>In 2002, the <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> patriarch celebrated an Italian remote with his missus and two of their three kids, son Jake and, once again, Molly.</p>

35 / 65 <p>The <em>General Hospital</em> MVP, Carly on screen, got into the swing of things, so to speak, during a 2010 photo shoot with Lauren and John, her kids with former husband John Wright.</p>

36 / 65 <p>Oh, these two are more than <em>Friends</em>, they’re family. The <em>Days of Our Lives</em> icon, who plays Victor, is the father of Hollywood superstar Jennifer Aniston, with whom he’s pictured here in 2012. He also has a son, Alexander, with his second wife, Sherry Rooney, whom he met when they were castmates on <em>Love of Life.</em></p>

37 / 65 <p>This is “Like father, like son” taken to a whole new level by the <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> alum — much-missed as Rick — and sharp-dressed chip off the old block Luke at the 2016 Daytime Emmys. (MIA from this shot are Luke’s sisters, Grace and Molly.)</p>

38 / 65 <p>In 2005, the <em>Young & Restless</em> Emmy winner, who plays Traci, was accompanied to a schmancy party in New York by daughter Emelia, who’s since become an accomplished bassoonist. Now <em>there’s</em> a word we don’t get to type every day!</p>

39 / 65 <p>The real-life marriage of <em>General Hospital</em> exes Felicia and Frisco may not have stood the test of time, but it left them with a lasting friendship and two handsome sons, Peter and his kid brother, Harrison.</p>

40 / 65 <p>Almost a decade after this picture was taken of<em> Days of Our Lives</em>’ Kristen (and Susan, for that matter), daughter Sophia, by then a grown woman and rising star, guested on the show as the masseuse whose appearance at Xander’s door made the audience gasp, “What’s going on here?”</p>

41 / 65 <p>On hand when the <em>Young & Restless</em> legend celebrated her 35th anniversary as Nikki in 2014 were daughters Alexandra Yeaggy (from her previous marriage) and Elizabeth Scott (from her union with<em> Bold & Beautiful</em> producer Ed Scott), and stepdaughter Jennifer Scott.</p>

42 / 65 <p>We definitely give these shots from 2018 a big thumbs-up, too, boys! Levi and Jackson — the <em>General Hospital</em> actress’ sons with Don Money — clearly know that picture-taking is <em>ultra</em>-serious business. (Missing from this photo: Dakota, the daughter of Lulu’s portrayer, who would’ve been about a year old at the time.)</p>

43 / 65 <p>It’s not for nothin’ that the soap vet, currently Dollar Bill on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>, named his autobiography <em>My Seven Sons and How We Raised Each Other</em>. Believe it or not, that’s how many he has: twins Anton and Davis (on the far left and far right), his kids with wife Cindy Ambuehl, and Lauren, Alexander, Luca and Sasha, his boys with his first wife. Missing from this shot: son No. 7 Drew Mazur, the nephew that the actor raised following his sister’s passing.</p>

44 / 65 <p>Talent apparently runs in the family. Christian Gudegast, the son of the actor who plays <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Victor (shot here in 2007), is an accomplished screenwriter whose credits include <em>A Man Apart</em> (starring Vin Diesel) and <em>London Has Fallen</em> (starring Morgan Freeman).</p>

45 / 65 <p>Ah, life was literally a beach for the future <em>Days of Our Lives</em> actress, who more recently played Sarah, back in 2015 when daughter Aleda accompanied her to the beach for a remote shoot for <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>. The actress, you’ll recall, was playing the ill-fated Caroline at the time.</p>

46 / 65 <p>The onetime <em>Young & Restless</em> co-stars — you’ll recall that her real-life hubby subbed as Chance when he and Abby said, “I do” — have two beautiful daughters, seen here in 2019: Olivia and Sophie.</p>

47 / 65 <p>We can only imagine that an instant before this 2010 portrait was taken the <em>General Hospital</em> Emmy winner, who played Jason, jokingly said, “Have a seat!” and suddenly, he had a lap full of his kids with wife Sheree Gustin, daughter Makena and son Jack. Missing from this shot: daughter Brooklyn, who wasn’t yet even a gleam in Dad’s eye.</p>

48 / 65 <p>Don’t “stair.” Oh, wait… We get it. In 2005, the <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> dynamo took “steps,” so to speak, to get sons Julian and Jeremy Snider (from her first marriage) to fit in the same shot as daughter Zoe D’Andrea (from her second marriage), stepdaughter Danyelle and her friend.</p>

49 / 65 <p>Cool as he is, Mason Martsolf wasn’t <em>too</em> cool to hang with his dad, who plays <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Brady, at a 2017 screening of the movie <em>To the Beat</em>, in which the youngster appeared. Missing from this shot: Mason’s twin brother, Chase.</p>

50 / 65 <p>From left, that’s Mason again, the soap vet’s wife Lisa and Chase. Or maybe it’s Chase first, then Mason? The couple <em>does</em> have twins, after all — luckily, not soaps’ traditional good and evil kind!</p>

51 / 65 <p>Well, “hay” there! In this 2010 portrait, the <em>General Hospital</em> vet, who plays Sonny, is surrounded by daughters Heather (whom he and wife Paula adopted upon the passing of her mom, Paula’s sister), Cailey and Cassidy, and son Joshua.</p>

52 / 65 <p>You don’t have to look hard at these images of <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Lily and son Michael from 2017 to see how much they love one another — or how much fun the two of them have together.</p>