Sorry, Noah, but you’re persona non grata for most viewers.

You may not realize it, given how rarely Mariah and Tessa actually appear on The Young and the Restless of late, but they’re in the midst of planning a wedding. So far, the women have struggled a bit to figure out some of the details. Their fans, however, recently chimed in with thoughts on their own hopes and dreams for the special day… as well as a few words of advice, directed at the writers, regarding things they most definitely don’t want to see.

It started innocently enough, as these things always do. CBS sent out a tweet suggesting people use emojis to “show us how excited you are” about the upcoming nuptials. Perhaps foolishly, CBS went on to use the hashtag #TeriahTuesday despite the fact that Tessa and her true love weren’t actually airing in that day’s episode.

The couple’s supporters came out in force to make it clear they are — and have long been — extremely excited about the big event. But almost without fail, their enthusiasm came with caveats and the occasional throwing of shade. For example, CJ tweeted that they “can’t wait to see who their wedding is going to be about,” a reference to the fact that Teriah is often used to prop up other storylines.

There were, of course, many (many, many) references to Tessa’s ex, Noah, who has been mooning over her ever since returning to town last year. “Please let their wedding be about them only,” begged Dee. “No Noah man pain!”

Others hoped that the wedding would be a splashy event along the lines of Victoria and Ashland’s ceremony in Tuscany. Most, however, assumed that this time around, things would be a bit simpler.

Perhaps DarkBluGirL summed things up best when she tweeted that fans are “ready for an epic wedding,” begging the show to not disappoint.

“More than anything,” she added, “we’re ready for Young & Restless to treat Teriah equally. Please write for them. Give us drama, angst, romance and passion while staying true to the characters. let them take something on together!”

