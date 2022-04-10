Credit: D Guignebourg/JPI

Sometimes the best gifts come in a package of two.

The Young and the Restless vet Lauralee Bell (Christine) recently shared a nearly one-year update surrounding the family’s two lab puppies. In a photo on Instagram with her three yellow labs, the CBS soap actress talked about “what a year it’s been” with their “life enhancers but butt kickers” and explained that their older dog Chelsea “has been a champ helper!”

Last May, Bell introduced the two new pups to show just how much their “puppy love” had already had them feeling “grateful,” even though the family had been experiencing some “sleepless nights.”

The new siblings then appeared to get a talking-to from older sister Chelsea who was “explaining the rules” for their first memorial day weekend together.

And while we can’t be sure how that holiday went, Labor Day weekend 2021 started off with a bang, as Bell shared during a walk on the beach with her hubby Scott and their three furbabies, “Those cute faces are up very early and try to put holes in everything,” but all the same, they couldn’t love them more.

Bell’s fury siblings clearly enjoy spending time together, and to celebrate National Siblings Day we invite our readers to look through our gallery below filled with photos of soap stars and their real-life brothers, including one of Bell and her brother Bradley, who is the executive producer and headwriter of The Bold and the Beautiful.