Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (5)

Genoa City ain’t the only hot spot in soapdom.

When The Young and the Restless’ Jordi Vilasuso announced that he’d be leaving as Rey, he tried to focus on the positive, taking a “When one door closes, another opens” attitude. And we know just the door that should open for him next!

Much like Bold & Beautiful sent Courtney Hope to Young & Restless as Sally, Young & Restless oughta send Vilasuso and Rey to Bold & Beautiful. We don’t yet know how the character will exit, but it seems safe to assume that his marriage to Sharon doesn’t last. So move Rey to L.A., a city full of gorgeous single women with whom he has no past and to whom he’s not related. (Hey, that can be harder to find than you think on Bold & Beautiful.)

More: Young & Restless’ Diane mysteries… solved!

The Genoa City PD detective could go West to start over, wipe the slate clean. As Forrester Creations’ new security chief, he could be escorted all over the building by matchmaker Charlie, who’d point out that, like Rey, Katie has a history of heartbreak. “And you should meet her sister, Donna!”

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI, CBS

But the person to whom Rey might really find himself drawn would be Steffy. Though we suspect the show is setting her up for a redo of her never-ending love triangle with Liam and Hope — read why we think so here — she and Rey might bond as he works to make her feel safe following the horrifying incident that widowed and nearly killed her. Would they, in time, as shattered inside as they are, find the courage to love again? Or would they just give each other the strength to do so with other people?

We’d love to find out. How about you? On your way to the comments, imagine how the cop might fit in on Bold & Beautiful as you…

Check out the below photo gallery of Rey’s life and times in Genoa City.