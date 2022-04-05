Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Genoa City star is mourning her “dear friend” and “mentor”.

Young & Restless star Courtney Hope took to her social media to share the heartbreaking passing of a friend and colleague she considered a “visionary” and her “mentor”. She called the loss a “difficult one,” which means she’s been shaken to the core, so our hearts truly go out to her at this difficult time.

Hope explained that Ken Mader was someone she had worked closely with and collaborated with over the years on numerous projects. She recalled, “I couldn’t be more grateful for all the advice and lessons he taught me the new first-time producer I was during Displacement and how he guided me as an actor from his directorial and writer’s perspective.”

The actress shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, along with a heartfelt tribute to the man and dear friend: “I am so thankful to have spent time creating memories I will never forget, and for having someone believe in me as wholeheartedly as he did. That support will never leave me. I love you and miss you, Ken.”

Hope’s soap family were on hand to offer support, including Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), and Tracey Bregman (Lauren), who sent the message, “I’m so sorry honey. Sending you so much love.”

The staff at Soaps.com extend our condolences to Courtney Hope and the family, friends and colleagues of Ken Mader.

