Daytime alum and real-life husband to CBS soap star has a little fun with his wife on social media.

The Young and the Restless fave Melissa Ordway (Abby) celebrated her birthday yesterday on March 31, and her husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance fill-in) posted a very funny, yet sweet, message for his wife on Instagram — even though she had been sitting right beside him!

“You’re sitting right next to me on the couch,” he shared, along with a gorgeous photo. “I would just tell you happy birthday and how much I love you but that would make far too much sense.” Not only that, but he figured, “It wouldn’t actually count,” then professed, “I love you so much and happy birthday!”

We can just picture Gaston sitting there, giving Ordway a side glance or two as he typed out that message!

Others castmates and fans chimed in with their own birthday wishes for the CBS actress, to which Ordway took to her social media to send thanks “for all the sweet birthday messages!” She went on to express, how loved she felt then revealed that she had spent the morning with her husband and daughters, Olivia and Sophie, followed by an afternoon with her Young & Restless family then stated, “Going into this next year feeling grateful and excited for what this year has to bring.”

We hope Ordway had a fabulous 39th birthday!

