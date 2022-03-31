Young & Restless Cast Rallies Around Jordi Vilasuso Ahead of His Exit: ‘We Are All So Sorry to See You Go’
The show “was lucky to have you.”
As news spread that The Young and the Restless had let go Jordi Vilasuso as Rey, the Emmy winner did his best to look forward to his next chapter, whatever that may turn out to be. “As this door closes, others will have opened,” he Instagrammed.
Meanwhile, his Genoa City family expressed their shock and disappointment over his dismissal, and threw their support behind the actor. “Jordi, we are all so sorry to see you go,” said on-screen wife Sharon Case (Sharon). “You have been a wonderful scene partner, fantastic actor and all around a really good man!
“Thank you for being you,” she added. “I was lucky to work with you.”
Melissa Claire Egan, whose Chelsea appeared to be being positioned as a new love interest for married man Rey, reminded Vilasuso that “you are so loved and so talented and will be so missed. You know how I feel about you. Hugs always, my wonderful friend!”
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) lamented what might have been, telling Vilasuso, “I was looking forward to working with you more. But great things ahead!”
Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) seconded that emotion, saying, “I can’t wait to see what you do next.” Lauralee Bell (Christine) bid Vilasuso adieu by “wishing you great things ahead.” Greg Rikaart (Kevin) cheered, “Go get ’em!”
Jason Thompson (Billy) called Vilasuso “one of the good ones! Hands down.” Melissa Ordway (Abby) said, “We love you and your beautiful family.” Bryton James (Devon) exclaimed that he “can’t wait to see all the great things ahead for you!”
Both Noahs got behind Vilasuso on his way out. Robert Adamson, the former Noah, called the exiting actor an “absolute stud and class act, man.” New Noah Rory Gibson said “thank you for being so welcoming, brother. Hope to see you around.”
Brytni Sarpy (Elena) described Vilasuso as a “literal legend. Young & Restless was lucky to have you.” And Conner Floyd (Chance) called Rey’s portrayer “Genoa City’s finest detective. Gonna miss you on the job, partner. Bad Boys for life.”
