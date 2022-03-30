Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Genoa City star reminds followers to “hold your loved ones tight” in the wake of a profound loss.

Young & Restless star Mishael Morgan took to social media to share the absolutely heartbreaking news of a tragedy that hit very close to home, and to reach out to her followers for help.

On Twitter, Morgan opened up about what had happened and told her followers, “On Monday morning my husband’s only brother, perished with his wife and 3 kids in a tragic house fire.”

The devastated actress, still in shock after such an unimaginable loss, expressed, “I am still in absolute disbelief.” She reached out to her followers for help in the wake of the tragedy and explained that her sister-in-law had set up a GoFundMe. She asked, “Please pray for my family & donate if you are able.”

The GoFundMe states, “As a family, we are devastated to lose two generations in a blink of an eye. Our homes are broken as we mourn a loss that we can never replace.” All proceeds will go toward “funeral arrangements and any memorial costs.” See the link in her post:

In the early morning hours of Monday, March 28, reports spread across Canada (Morgan’s home country) that a Brampton, Ontario family had perished in a house fire, with Ontario premier Doug Ford, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, each expressing sadness at the tragedy.

The deceased were later identified as Mishael Morgan’s family members, Nazir Ali, Raven Ali-O’Dea, and their three children, Alia, Jayden and Layla. Ali-O’Dea’s heartbroken father spoke to the media of the “pain I am going to carry for the rest of my life,” and issued a reminder: “My aim today is to make sure people know how important it is to have a smoke alarm. This pain, I don’t want anyone to go through it.”

Morgan also posted on her Instagram, where she shared several family photos and added, “Please hold your loved ones tight. Appreciate every moment and remember another day is never guaranteed. Rest In Paradise Nazir, Raven, Alia, Jayden & Layla. Spread your wings beautiful angels.”

We simply cannot imagine the pain the family is going through after this unspeakable loss. Our hearts go out to Mishael Morgan, her husband Navid Ali, and their two children, Niam and Naliyah at this incredibly difficult time.