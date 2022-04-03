Young & Restless’ Jason Thompson Drops a Heart-Melting Video That Reveals Just How Fast His Little Boy Is Growing Up
A special moment — and exciting reaction — captured on video.
The Young and the Restless actor Jason Thompson (Billy) recently shared an exciting moment from inside his home involving his and wife Paloma’s son Bowie. Just shy of his sixth birthday, in an Instagram video, with dad, mom and little sister Rome surrounding him, Bowie shared, “A tooth” then inspected it and gasped, “Oh, there’s blood in it!”
More: When Calls the Heart teases a drama-fueled race
His proud papa then asked for a closer look, to which Bowie turned around and smiled for the camera to reveal the cute little empty space where his tooth had been. “Our baby boy is growing up,” Thompson expressed while tagging his wife in the post.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Bowie’s sweet smile. In a post last December, Thompson gave his followers a glimpse into the family’s time at the beach, where they were having fun with some “Sunday morning sun vibes.” While younger sis Rome danced around the sand in a video, Rome posed for a picture and again smiled for the camera to show off all of his teeth — intact. What a couple of cuties!
More: Soap fave is now a real estate agent
And in another video, it was dad who was all smiles as he recorded his son and daughter during a morning hiking trip.
If you’d like to see a family photo of Thompson and his kids, be sure to view our gallery below filled with soap stars and their real-life children.