It’s a case of “be careful what you wish for” when Red discovers who’s behind the mystery texts.

Much ballyhoo has been made of the impact Diane Jenkins back-from-the-dead return will have on her ex-husband Jack and her son Kyle, whose return has been confirmed. Young & Restless suspects and suspect-adjacent characters who went through the wringer during her murder investigation will also be stunned to hear the startling news that — ding, dong, the witch is not dead. But the ramifications will also be huge for Phyllis now that her one-time arch-nemesis has been shown to be alive and kicking.

Phyllis isn’t even back together with Jack yet and she’s about to have her hands full dealing with the woman she once went to battle with over him in the past. A woman who went to astonishing lengths to get one over on the redhead, including — but not limited to — burning down the Abbott pool house and framing Phyllis for arson!

Red has been going crazy (her words) wanting to solve the case of the mystery texter, but this is definitely a case of “Be careful what you wish for,” as the reveal is bound to leave her fervently wishing she had never found out.

Diane’s already been plotting to get back in Jack’s good graces by helping him reconcile with Allie, so it’s a sure bet that her objective is to win him back. If Phyllis wants him, she’s going to have to fight on her hands.

At this point, we don’t know how much Diane knows about Jack and his life. But if she’s aware that he’s been spending time with Phyllis, it’s not a stretch to imagine that she’s already got plans for the redhead — and they won’t involve a relaxing cruise or a spa retreat at the Grand Phoenix!

With Jack heading to Los Angeles next week, it’s only a matter of time before he comes face-to-face with Diane… and something tells us Phyllis will be hot on his heels. Will she be in danger from Diane if she follows Jack to Los Angeles? It can’t be ruled out.

