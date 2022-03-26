Young & Restless Preview: Michael Finally Returns Home to Genoa City — Plus, Now Who Is Playing Who?
Jack tries to get to know his granddaughter better.
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of March 28 – April 1, Ashley doesn’t appreciate Phyllis interfering in Jack’s life. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
With proof provided by Nate that Ashland faked his cancer, Victor and the family staged an intervention for Victoria to make her face the truth about her husband. However, it was only when Ashland crashed the intervention, and tried to play the victim that Victor would never stop coming after him and he was done trying with her, that Victoria realized she had been played.
This coming week though, Nick and Billy are confused when they spot Victoria in Ashland’s arms. Ashland tells her, “This means the world to me. You have no idea.” Is Victoria playing Ashland this time around, or is something else going on?
Look who’s back in Genoa City! 👀 Here’s a sneak peek at #YR next week. pic.twitter.com/7qoaDsN4uA
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 25, 2022
Jack returned to Genoa City, wishing he had more time to get to know Allie better. Suddenly the cryptic texts began again, warning Jack he left too soon. In LA, Allie prepared to sell her father’s house, and had no idea the buyer was Diane Jenkins, or that she was Jack’s ex-wife!
Diane, who is clearly behind the texts to Jack, sent another saying, “Doing what I can to help. I think Allie may be more receptive soon.” This week, Jack reaches out to Allie and hopes them spending time together will be good for both of them. The real question though is, what game is Diane playing?
Speaking of games, Ashley isn’t very approving of Phyllis’ involvement in what’s going on with Jack. She confronts her for pushing Jack to entertain the crazy texts and dredge up the past with Keemo, along with getting to know Allie. Like Jack, Phyllis is in for a shock when Diane finally makes herself known.
Finally, Lauren’s been concerned with her husband MIA, and Victor promising to locate him. Fortunately, the wait is over as Kevin and Laren get a nice surprise as Michael returns to Genoa City!
Video: Young & Restless/Twitter