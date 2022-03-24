Credit: John Paschal/JPI

It’s all about having a real, candid conversation.

The Young and the Restless actor Jordi Vilasuso (Rey) and his wife Kaitlin have teamed up for a very special project that’s been a longtime coming — a fun podcast about life and love. Vilasuso posted a photo with his beautiful wife for Making It Work and shared, “The dream of someday working with my wifey has finally come true.” Having learned so much from her, he’s “so excited to take this adventure” with Kaitlin and with the fans.

Kaitlin also added in a post of her own, “We are so excited to finally share Making It Work with you!” The couple is aiming to create a platform where they can be open about the lessons they’ve learned, as well as discovering “new ways of making it work in life and love and all the things.”

In their first episode titled “Lovers + Friends,” Vilasuso opened with, “Love is an adventure and so is this podcast.” In reflecting on their early years, when Kaitlin was only 26, they recalled how she had been sitting on her mom’s couch, with their young daughter Riley on her lap, when she threw out the D word. People often say that the first year of marriage is the best, but Vilasuso admitted, “It was the hardest year for us.”

So, how did this sweet couple overcome their marital roadblocks? In an interview with Soaps.com, Vilasuso shared, “There’s two people in a relationship and that means you’re coming at every situation with two potentially different points of view. That means sometimes, you have to broaden your vision. You have to learn to compromise.”

As he and his wife talked about in their first episode, he’s a big advocate of therapy. In fact, if he hadn’t become an actor, Vilasuso admitted he would have become a clinical psychologist. “As people, I know for myself you can get stubborn, you get proud, and you kind of get these blind spots that can deter you from where you want to be,” he explained. “If you love someone, you want to be on the same team. And I’m a very big believer that therapy can help you get to that place.”

We’re looking forward to hearing more from them, are you? Be sure to check out their first episode and stay tuned for other candid conversations ahead.

