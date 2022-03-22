Credit: Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Honoring the man she loves in the sweetest way.

The Young and the Restless fave Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) gave her husband Matt Katrosar a little extra love on Monday, March 21, by sending him a special birthday shoutout. Along with a sweet photo of Katrosar, with their son Caden lying on his daddy’s chest, the CBS actress shared, “Happy Birthday! You’re the best friend, husband, and now dad I could ever imagine.”

Egan went on to express just how grateful she is to have him “to go through life with” and thanked her handsome hubby for making her “laugh every day. Even when you’re mostly making fun of me,” then closed out the tribute with a big “I love you!”

Many of her castmates, past and present, jumped into the comments to not only wish Katrosar a happy birthday as well but to gush about how cute little Caden is. Egan’s former All My Children co-star Alicia Minshew (Kendall) stated, “Woah! That baby! Gorgeous both of them! Happy birthday Matt,” while Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) simply replied, “Adorable!”

Back in February, Egan gave fans a glimpse into a very exciting date night with her husband from inside Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, where they were attending Super Bowl LVI. “Let’s Go Rams!” she cheered but let followers know that her parents met in Cincinnati so she was “very fond of there too.” In the end, Egan’s team took home the trophy over the Cincinnati Bengals and we’re sure it was a night to remember.

