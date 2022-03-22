Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Give ’er some drumroll emojis already!

On March 21, The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes took to Instagram to speak directly with her fans. First, “I wanted to thank you all for your amazing well wishes on 25 years” since her debut, she said. (Read Soaps’ anniversary interview with the Emmy winner here.) “It was truly incredible and a moment of reflection and gratitude.”

After attending so many of her colleagues’ celebrations on set, “I finally got my own, which was very, very fun and humbling,” said the actress, who of course has gone from playing poor, ill-fated Cassie to her surprise twin, Mariah. “Josh [Morrow, Nick] spoke, Sharon [Case, Sharon] spoke, Cait [Fairbanks, Tessa] spoke. And my family got to be there, which made it all the more special.”

Next, Grimes got to her big announcement, which she explained beforehand was “to kinda light a fire under my own ass… [and] hold myself accountable to you guys so I can just get it done and hopefully launch in the summer.”

Launch what, though? Launch what? “I’m not gonna do it unless I see those drumroll emojis,” she teased. Then at last she revealed that — shades of Billy Abbott! — “I’m launching a podcast.

“I know,” she added with a laugh. “Eye rolls commence.”

Grimes explained that she wanted The Soap Opera Survival Guide “to be a little reprieve. The world is a really tough and confusing place for a lot of us, and this is my way to give back and maybe just give you guys an hour of fun and frivolity once a week.”

The tentative plan is to launch via Patreon and donate a portion of the proceeds to a different charity every month. Grimes expects the show to start as audio-only, but her hope is to have it taped a la State of Mind, the mental-health vlog hosted by General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard (Sonny). Also like State of Mind, each episode will feature a different guest from the realm of daytime. Which all sounds well and good, but we let’s be real — we were already sold at the point at which she said there would be adult beverages.

Hit the comments with the stars with whom you hope Grimes will speak