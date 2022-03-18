His Life in Pictures: As the Son of Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Turns 31, Watch Him Grow from Soap Star to Businessman
A Boy and His Pup
Hop In!
Austin got his license early, so naturally he had to show off to all his friends and offer them a ride. And lucky Stella was one of the first to take advantage of it!
Too Cool for School
The ’90s were a wild time, with baggy clothes, backwards hats and plenty of denim! And Austin and little brother Landon were clearly in their element!
Old Friends & New
Bregman shared an amazing throwback pic of her boys playing outside with Beth Maitland’s adorable daughter, Emelia. Lauren and Traci’s feud clearly never got in the way of the actresses’ friendship!
‘Twas the Night Before…
Bregman celebrated Austin’s “birthday eve” a few years back with a throwback of her “sweet baby” blowing out one sweet cake. How special was his birthday? Well, it looks like even Batman showed up!
Summer Love
Bregman snapped this pic of her boy before “he heads out to go back to college,” and it was clear that his pup was never far from his heart. Then again, it helps that he was cuddled up right next to it.
My Two Sons
Nope, it wasn’t a pic of Austin and brother Landon shared here, but Bregman’s son and Lauren’s son, Fen, (played at the time by Max Ehrich) posing together during a visit!
If He Fits…
… He sits! “Still a lap dog?!” Bregman asked in an updated puppy pic. The answer is clearly yes! And somehow, we don’t think Austin had a problem with this at all.
Which Came First?
The chicken or the coop? Wait, that seems off. Oh well! Either way, this pic of her boy getting his hands dirty looked like a total blast! “Real men build chicken coops,” proud mom declared.
Horsin’ Around
Austin’s not just a dog lover, but an accomplished rider, with a clear respect for his horse friends. “My two tired and cold boys,” Bregman captioned of the surprisingly touching photo.
Graduation Day
You better believe that proud mom was there when her baby boy put a period on his college years. “Yes,” Bregman exclaimed, “It happened. Congrats baby!!”
Double Dates
Who better to accompany Bregman to be honored at the Animal Museum Awards than her sons? “Thank you, Austin and Landon for making my night complete,” the adoring mom wrote.
Mom Was Right!
That mug says plenty, but Bregman had a few things to say to her eldest who’d just moved out on his own. “I love this boy so much,” she wrote. “I’m so proud of him for all that he is and all that he does. I’m so glad you like the mug I got you for your new abode. Family: We may not have it all together but together we have it all!”
Blended Family
Just because Austin had moved out, didn’t mean he was abandoning his mom. He still found the time to join her and on-screen hubby Christian Jules LeBlanc (Michael) for a little “early bird dinner!”
Spitting Image
Family Movie Night
Bregman’s mother, actress Suzanne Lloyd, joined her and the boys to see Snatched. “Amazing day with my boys,” the actress wrote, “and my mom.”
A Man and His Pup
Best Friends
Bregman celebrated this past National Sons Day with a tribute to both her boys. “My sons are everything, my whole heart,” she shared. “I love you to the moon and back, forever and a day!”
