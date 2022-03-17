Credit: CBS screenshot

Brace yourselves because Jack’s in for one heck of a surprise.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of March 21 -25, Jack receives a new shocking message. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

This week, Jack arrived at Keemo’s house in LA and met a young girl named Allie, who revealed that Keemo was his father. She also said he never mentioned Jack. In fact, she claimed her father never even knew his own father! Jack told her that wasn’t true, and explained his history with Keemo and his mother Luan.

More: Is this who is texting Jack?

Jack explained someone was sending him mysterious texts, which led him to discover Keemo had died. He even produced the letters Keemo wrote, but never mailed, to try and reconnect with Jack. Allie sobbed in reading her father’s words and told Jack that her parents had divorced years back and her mother lives on the east coast. Jack later confided in Phyllis about Allie, and he was determined to be there for her in her grieving as he couldn’t be for Keemo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs)

In the new promo for next week, fans are warned to brace themselves as Jack’s troubles are only just beginning. A mysterious woman in a black dress and heels, wearing several fancy rings, opens a door. She then texts someone, “See you soon. Can’t wait.”

Elsewhere, Jack’s phone pings and he looks at a message which leaves him with a stunned look on his face.

Let us know in the comments who you think the woman is? Then take a look back at Peter Bergman as Jack through the years in the photo gallery below.

Video: Young & Restless/Instagram