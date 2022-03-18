Credit: John Paschal/JPI

It’s a race to solve two murders before the killer takes their next victim.

Longtime viewers of The Young and the Restless will remember Eddie Cibrian from playing Matt Clark, the man who made Nick and Sharon’s life a living hell, in the early 90s. Though he left daytime behind after a two-year stint on Sunset Beach in 1999, he’s turned up in numerous series, as well as films, and will once again appear on Lifetime in the premiere of Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For on Saturday, April 2, at 8 pm.

The first installment of the Fallen Angels Murder Club movies follows members of a book club and the two things they have in common — a love for books and a criminal record. Hollis Morgan (Toni Braxton) meets both requirements and served time after being left holding the bag in an insurance fraud scheme concocted by her ex-husband. With dreams of becoming a lawyer, Hollis needs the court to pardon her conviction, but things take a dramatic twist when someone from her book club is murdered from a scene taken out of the previous night’s novel — and she becomes the suspect of police scrutiny.

However, she won’t go down without a fight, and risk getting stuck with another bad rap, and sets out to investigate her fellow club members. When a second murder takes place with another book-inspired theme, Hollis is determined to identify the killer before she becomes their next victim.

Get a glimpse of Cibrian in the role of Avery Mitchell in the promo below and be sure to set your DVRs for next month’s premiere.

When not working on new projects, Cibrian spends time with his wife, country music sensation LeAnn Rimes, and his sons Jake and Mason. And take a look back at his days on Sunset Beach in our photo gallery.

