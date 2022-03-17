Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

You be the judge.

The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) decided to play a little guessing game with her followers while she was off on a fun getaway with friends to determine what she was doing while facing her back to the camera. “Is she taking in the view, or hiding her boob sweat?” King asked while sharing a series of photos with two of her gal pals overlooking a beautiful backdrop of the ocean. “The world will never know.”

Okay, ladies, we’ve all been there before, so we can relate.

However, from a male perspective (some males experience it too), The Bold and the Beautiful’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt) was first to guess and stated, “Probably the boob sweat,” then wondered, “Wait… are you in my Aina?!” The term Aina means land and, Brookes, being from Hawaii, then sent her a travel tip, “Rabbit island is the best!”

More: Soap fave shares ‘wining’ selfie faux pas

Fans jumped in on the fun as well. Haleiwagirl expressed, “It’s a warm day here… something would be off if you were not sweating,” while cbeymer1979 admitted, “OMG the first pic and first part of the caption had me in a Zen state… then I read the rest [laughed].” And pizzazz.cabbage played it safe and replied, “Well this is one of the stranger multiple choice questions I’ve encountered. I’ll go with C). All of the above.”

Sweating or not, we’re just happy to see the beautiful actress having some fun.

Though we don’t get to see Summer in Genoa City these days, she left quite the mark in town, as well as in the hearts of a few of its male residents. Take a look back by viewing our photo gallery below filled with the life and loves of Summer over the years.