Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

The actress has a message of solidarity for all moms.

When Young & Restless‘ Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac), took to her Instagram stories over the weekend, she gave voice to millions of struggling moms out there. The actress gave birth to her and Bold & Beautiful hubby Darin Brooks’ (Wyatt) second child back in February. Their 2-year-old, Everleigh, helped pick out little Gemma’s name, and for over a month now, the family’s been settling into life as a quartet.

But, as Kruger admitted, that new life isn’t always easy.

She celebrated International Women’s Day with both daughters, writing that “Darin took this pic in the midst of everyone needing me at the same time the other day. Not glam, but this is real life.”

Since then, though, she’s been fairly quiet on social media, and she took some time to explain why.

It turns out that Brooks’ family has been visiting and, she said in her Instagram story, “I love having them here. We miss them so much.”

But she only had a few minutes to herself to address her fans because it was time to pump. When you’re a mom, the multitasking never stops.

“I want to say to all the moms out there who are running on empty,” she continued, “I don’t know how we do it. I am exhausted. Entertaining, cooking, cleaning, feeding, out all day while breastfeeding. It’s so much with a newborn and a toddler. I don’t think we get enough credit.”

She added a grateful note, writing, “Darin and his mom help so much, so I’m super lucky there, but it’s still exhausting.”

None of this is to say, of course, that she doesn’t cherish having a newborn again. She’s clearly been making the best of the miracle in front of her.

“I know this time goes by so fast,” she clarified. “We look back and we’re like, ‘Wow, how did I do that?’ And then we’re also like, ‘I wish I could do it again.’ So I’m trying to be present and enjoy it.”

“But,” she admitted, “I am tired. I’m really tired. So, I just want to say to anyone out there going through the same, I’m with you.”

And there are, no doubt, many, many mothers going through the same thing. Hopefully, just hearing someone else acknowledge how difficult it is helps.

