Credit: CBS screenshot

When will Ashland’s con finally be exposed?

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of March 14 – 18, Victoria isn’t sure who she can trust. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

After Victor ordered Ashland to return to Peru, file divorce papers with Victoria, and then hand over control of the company… Ashland called his bluff! Ashland learned that Michael and the two blabbermouth Peruvian doctors had been dealt with. Knowing Victor had no proof, he told Victoria that a quack doctor fed Victor lies that he was faking his disease, and his father believed them. He further claimed Victor was planning all along to take over his company and force him out.

More: Courtney Love breaks down that sensual love scene

Victor meanwhile brought Nate into the fold about Ashland’s lies and asked for his help before Locke caused further damage and hurt Victoria. Nick, who joined Victor in emploring for Nate’s help, said they have evidence but needed more. Suddenly Victoria burst in and confronted her father and told him he had crossed a line that there was no coming back from. She later confided in Nikki that her father’s moves against her husband had cost him her love and loyalty.

Who will Victoria believe? 💔 Find out this week and tune in to all-new episodes of #YR on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. 👏 pic.twitter.com/lhraUHae2O — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 13, 2022

Nate confronted Locke and asked him to tell him that he hasn’t been lying to him. Ashland of course lied to his face and swore he wasn’t playing Nate. Victoria joined her husband and urged the doctor to talk to her father and tell him how these lies he’d been fed are hurting her and Ashland. Meanwhile, Victor got the news that Michael was MIA.

This week, Nate must have done some digging of his own, because why else would he confront Ashland? In the preview, he tells Locke, “It’s all been one big colossal lie. You don’t have cancer.”

In another scene, Ashland tells Victoria that he needs to know she believes him. Fortunately, it appears she’s finally starting to have doubts, later telling Nick that she doesn’t know what to believe anymore.

As for Nate’s accusations, he thinks the Newmans should know the truth about Ashland. Ashland advises he think long and hard before Nate does anything rash. That prompts Nate to ask, “Are you threatening me?”

What do you think Young & Restless fans, is this the week Victoria finally wakes up?

Be sure to read the Young & Restless spoilers to find out who steps up to help Nate. Then take a look back at Ashland and Victoria’s wedding in the photo gallery below.

Video: Young & Restless/Twitter