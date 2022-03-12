Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

“It’s hard to be intimate when you have all these people from the crew watching.”

The Young and the Restless fans won’t soon forget Sally and Adam’s hot office sex romp this past Valentine’s Day and Courtney Hope recently shed a little light on how things really went down behind the scenes, as well as what it takes when acting out such intimate moments. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, the CBS star admitted, “Love scenes are really technical and so far from romantic.”

She went on to explain that there are so many things that actors have to think about at the same time such as, “You have to lay this way, now turn your body this way but make your head go that way,” not to mention the different angles that the camera crews want to capture. Plus, there’s a lot of choreography that’s involved in order to make the scene appear natural.

Thinking back to the moment when Sally and Adam officially became “Ally,” Hope gave readers a glimpse into what was really happening on set, “We had to figure out how we could maneuver over to the desk so my arm can hit the stapler a certain way to make it fly into an exact direction.” However, being in a tight skirt — one that she was “really self-conscious about” — she didn’t want “an unintentional peep show.”

Here’s where the actors really showed their talent… Even though Hope expressed how hard it is to be intimate with the crew watching, we as viewers would have never known that anyone else had been in that office — the whole scene was so full of sexual tension and simply hot, hot, hot!

That might explain why Hope revealed, “I broke so many things…” After breaking a vase, a coffee mug and the stem off a glass, when they handed her a bottle of champagne, she asked, “Do you really want me to have this?”

Bravo to both of the actors… Watching these two never gets old and we’re here for more of the same!

