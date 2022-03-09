Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

Do not cross her.

When the world celebrated International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 9, The Young and the Restless‘ Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) took a moment to show off her clear pride in someone very important to her: her daughter, Natalia! We have a feeling the younger Stafford will end up growing into just as powerful a lady as her mother — especially after reading the fierce caption that went with the post.

“My daughter seems to have the same ‘resting bi#*h face’ as I do,” the actress joked. She then expounded on life with an adolescent, continuing, “I would say she’s happier than she appears, but I actually don’t think that’s true as she doesn’t like me taking pictures of her anymore…” (To be fair, some of us never quite grow out of that particular dislike!)

There was a more serious side to the post, though, and, as a few fans noted, it brought out Stafford’s strongest “mama bear” instincts.

“I’m not so apt to post pictures of my daughter anymore as she has attracted some creepers,” Stafford explained before putting her foot down. Hard. “So, if you’re one of those, honestly, I would suggest you not be because… you’re going to have to deal with me. I don’t think you want that.”

Every parent is excited to show off their pride in the kids, so the fact that any mother should ever be put in that position is beyond the pale. But unfortunately, the internet provides cover to far too many creeps. Fortunately, Natalia has a mom up to the task of keeping them at bay. Because if there was ever a day to celebrate daughters, it’s International Women’s Day.

“Celebrating good gals today,” Stafford continued. “Honestly, if we get one damn day… let’s make it good. Go celebrate yourselves ladies! You are all the baddest bitches on the block.”

The fans chimed in to lend their support, and Stafford’s daytime pals did the same.

“Oh Michelle,” Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker (Nicole) responded, “you kill me! This photo is gorgeous! Happy All About Women Day!”

“Wow,” Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause (and Days of Our Lives’ former Jordan) wrote. “So gorgeous just like her mama.”

It was a sentiment echoed by many, from General Hospital‘s Finola Hughes (Anna) to Lilly Melgar (ex-Lily). And on a day celebrating women, rather than seeing the creepers turn out, we saw a veritable army of women who we’re pretty sure were all ready to come to Natalia’s defense.

