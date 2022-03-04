Howard Wise/JPI (2)

Could “the slut of Springfield” make a splash in Genoa City?

We can only hope that it was like the Bat Signal being lit up above Gotham. On March 3, Young & Restless castmates Christian Jules LeBlanc (Michael) and Robert Newman (Ashland) took advantage of a break on the set to send “a shout-out to our golden goddess, Kim Zimmer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Le Blanc (@christianjleblanc)

We don’t need to tell you who the Emmy-winning daytime icon is, right? For decades, she and Newman played Guiding Light supercouple Reva and Josh Lewis, who were kinda like the Nikki and Victor of the much-missed CBS soap.

Back in the ’80s, LeBlanc was part of the network’s New York-based daytime community, too, during his run as poor little rich boy Kirk McColl on As the World Turns. And he and the late, great Jeanne Cooper (Young & Restless’ Katherine) made cameo appearances in the 2009 finale of Guiding Light.

But enough about the past… What about the future? As fan Solomon1482 wrote, “I would love to see Kim join the Young & Restless cast.” Several of LeBlanc’s followers seconded that emotion, with holly_christine_birt coming up with a brilliant role for the actress: “It would be awesome if [she] came on to play Nikki’s sister, Casey” (once played by Roberta Leighton).

More: Michelle Stafford drops cliffhanger on fans

Meanwhile, Bold & Beautiful leading man Darin Brooks (Wyatt) came away from the post with a hilarious take all his own. “Can I have that awesome espresso machine in the background?” he asked.

And Michael Hertz, the widower of LeBlanc’s onetime As the World Turns love interest Terri VandenBosch (Frannie), wrote that the pic of “brings me back to memories of the daytime days of the 1980s… I know my late wife… is looking down from heaven and smiling.”

While you’re here, perhaps feeling a little extra nostalgic for Guiding Light, stop off at the below photo gallery to peruse then-and-now photos of the cast.