Bjoern Kommerell

When you gotta go, you gotta go.

The Young and the Restless vet Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) found herself in quite the pickle on Thursday, March 3, and shared her dilemma through a series of Instagram stories, “I got some guys putting a new roof on my new house and, uh, anyway, there’s like 10 guys here and they’re doing it quick because it’s suppose to rain tonight.”

We know you’re probably thinking that’s a good thing, right? I mean, if you’re in need of an updated roof, who wouldn’t want to get a new one put on, especially before it starts to rain. However, there’s more to the story…

“I have to use the bathroom but they’re all over,” Stafford explained as she motioned around before looking up to the ceiling. “And I can’t use the bathroom, that’s the bottom line. I can’t use it because there’s a dude right outside the window. What do I do?”

Talk about a cliffhanger… Did she, or didn’t she try to sneak into the bathroom unseen? When it comes to home renovations, you just never know when you’ll have to go — and I guess we’ll never know.

Back in August 2020, Stafford put her Los Angeles cottage on the market and last February she posted a photo and stated, “Sharing my view.” Whether it was from her new home, we can’t be sure.

But if you’d like to peek inside Stafford’s L.A. cottage, you can take a virtual tour and view the former listing photos in our gallery below. Everything from the cozy living area to the outside terrace, it was a beauty!