Howard Wise/JPI

Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress is about to make some new memories.

The Young and the Restless fave Christel Khalil (Lily) has just made a new purchase — and dropped $2.15 million on a Mediterranean-modern villa, as first reported by our sister site Dirt. Though built in 1989, it has been remodeled and transformed into a designer-done architectural retreat.

Located on a ridge above Malibu’s Latigo Canyon, the 2,768 square-foot multilevel home looks inviting with a gorgeous black steel and glass front door and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a powder room on the main floor. Plus, it has living and dining areas and a kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, stone-like tile countertops and custom Shaker cabinetry.

With bold colors and wood planks on the ceilings, the other levels include an office and a family room with a unique three-sided fireplace. And mountain, canyon and coastline views are abound as you step through the French doors to a bi-level terrace.

Outside, with a lot size of 6,421 square feet, the front has a walled courtyard full of tropical plants and the pea-graveled backyard features a sunken spa, an outdoor shower and a fireplace.

When not working, the CBS soap star will surely be able to get some relaxing downtime in her new digs — and with a view like that, who would want to leave?!

