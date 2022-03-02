CBS

“There is nothing you cannot endure.”

The world is a scary place right now, and that can be especially difficult to face because our own personal hardships don’t stop when everything around us gets crazy. The Young and the Restless‘ Courtney Hope (Sally) understands this more than most. In a touching, but also adorable Instagram post, she admitted to feeling a bit down lately, but used the moment as a chance to offer the rest of us encouragement.

“To be completely honest, my heart hasn’t felt the best lately,” Hope began, “and that’s okay… There is a lot going on in this world, as well as in our immediate ones.”

Hope shared a list of things to help us through our every day from friend Sydney Belina, accentuating the advice with some heart healing clips of herself cuddling with her pups. And advice like, “Important people come and go. That’s okay,” and “You define what fun is,” are always worth watching, taking in and keeping with you throughout your life.

“Reminder,” she wrote. “It’s OK not to always be OK. Just remember to keep pushing forward, keep getting back up, keep putting in the work. Even if it feels like you have nothing left or don’t know which way to go.” The actress continued, adding, “And never forget we always have the choice and the power to choose a better thought, choose a better feeling. Even if it’s something completely unrelated to what is bringing you down, as long as it feels good.”

Hope received an outpouring of support, including from her TV grandmother, Patrika Darbo, who played Shirley Spectra over on The Bold and the Beautiful before returning to Days of Our Lives‘ Nancy on.

“Sending hugs,” Darbo wrote, while fans thanked her for sharing and admitted this was exactly what they needed to hear right now.

It seems best to close with words of comfort from Hope: “We’re all healing from something, so be kind — most importantly to yourself. And remember you’re not alone, even if sometimes it feels that way.”

Right now, we choose to focus on the positive, and what better way than celebrating some of Courtney Hope’s best Red Carpet looks? We could all use a little more glam in our lives, and if this gallery doesn’t do that, we don’t know what will.