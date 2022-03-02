Howard Wise/JPI (3), CBS

Our pleas didn’t fall on deaf ears after all.

It wasn’t too long ago that we were lamenting the fact that The Young and Restless had, in essence, reduced Victor and Nikki to supporting players, mere talk-tos when they should always be the characters that everyone else is talking about. So you can imagine our delight at the March 2 episode, in which Eric Braeden was front and center reminding son-in-law Ashland as well as the audience why his nickname is The Black Knight, not Mr. Nice Guy.

As the Newman family’s patriarch lowered the boom on the traitor in their midst, we were treated to a spectacular return to form for Victor, one that had to have been more fun for Braeden to play than those endless recaps of other actors’ storylines. This was the show making good use of the Emmy winner and the quality he’s long possessed, that of a volcano on the verge of erupting. This was the show treating an icon like an icon, letting him prove that at the drop of a hat he could make his alter ego a legend all over again. All they had to do was write him the material.

We’re still waiting for a storyline worthy of Melody Thomas Scott. But this reversal of fortune for Braeden and Victor at least gives us hope that she’s next in line.

In the meantime, a question looms: Victor has laid his cards on the table. What if Ashland simply walks away from the table? Would Victor, in order to protect Victoria and his empire, break her heart, perhaps irreparably? Would she even believe that her beloved husband has been BSing her in the worst way since the day they met? Would Victor — or someone else — be moved to remove Ashland from the equation… permanently? (The stage is set for a classic whodunit.)

Frankly, we can’t wait to find out what happens next — and are hopeful that this flash of Victor truly being Victor is a sign of things to come. What say you, Young & Restless fans? Hit the comments with your reviews as well as your hopes, then check out the below photo gallery, a countdown of soaps’ all-time fiercest feuds between male characters.