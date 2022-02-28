Howard Wise/JPI

The sun is shining a little brighter than usual over their household today.

This was the biggest of big weeks for Young & Restless leading lady Melissa Ordway, husband Justin Gaston and their daughters, Olivia, 5, and Sophie, 4. It all started on February 25, the actress explained on Instagram.

As the family drew ever closer to Olivia’s Coronation Day — the day that she was adopted by the couple — Mom wrote, “I’ve cried lots of happy tears this morning. What a way to start Olivia’s Coronation Day weekend.

“Her whole school sang her ‘Happy Coronation Day,’” she continued. “Then, Olivia was named Student of the Month for her character and for being most improved.”

More: Why Camryn Grimes has been MIA from social media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Ordway Gaston (@mel_ordway)

Needless to say, Mom and Dad were delighted. “We could not be more proud of how hard she’s worked and how kind she is,” said Abby’s portrayer.

By the way, it was strictly a coincidence that Olivia was singled out as a shining star just as she was coming up on the anniversary of her adoption. “Coronation Day and Student of the Month were serendipitous,” said Ordway. “Her teacher had no idea it was her ‘gotcha day’ when she decided to give her the award.

“But,” she added, “God’s timing is perfect. Thank you to our incredible school community for making Olivia feel so loved. We are beyond grateful for you all!”

On this happy occasion, celebrate Olivia with a look back at her life in pictures in this time warp of an article. Then trace the path Ordway and Gaston followed to real love in the photo gallery below.