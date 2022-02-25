Howard Wise/JPI

At least no one called for Tina to “bring me the axe.”

As regular Soaps.com readers know, Christian Jules LeBlanc, the Emmy winner who is also The Young and the Restless’ resident master of drollery, never fails to delight with his social-media posts. But the one that he shared on February 24 wasn’t just amusing, it was also revealing of the dynamic in his household.

This is “me… talking to my cat,” read his caption. And the clip that he dropped? A doozy from the 1981 camp classic Mommie Dearest. In it, silver screen golden girl Joan Crawford, as played by Faye Dunaway, rails at daughter Christina, hissing, “Why can’t you give me the respect that I’m entitled to? Why can’t you treat me like I would be treated by… ”

Well, the clip cuts off there, but aficionados of scenery-chewing will be well aware that the whole line is “Why can’t you treat me like I would be treated by any stranger on the street?!?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Le Blanc (@christianjleblanc)

And it makes sense. As much as our cats may love us, and vice versa, they do seem to get a special kick out of pushing the envelope along with our buttons. (Would we have it any other way?) If you’re wondering about the kitty in question, LeBlanc has previously shared pictures and video of his feline family member, clearly one well-read cat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Le Blanc (@christianjleblanc)

LeBlanc’s four-legged friend also has a foolproof system for chilling out (kinda a must, especially after reading the news).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Le Blanc (@christianjleblanc)

