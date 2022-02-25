Howard Wise/JPI

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s.

It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia.

An Oscar nominee for her portrayal of Hot Lips in Altman’s MASH, a precursor to the hit TV series, the Long Beach, Calif., native enjoyed a long and illustrious showbiz career that included other Altman films such as Brewster McCloud, Welcome to L.A., Ready to Wear and The Player. But daytime fans will remember her well for her recurring role on The Young and the Restless.

From 2014-15, the husky-voiced actress played Constance Bingham, a wealthy woman conned by Adam Newman (a pre-This Is Us Justin Hartley) into believing that he was her beloved grandson, Gabriel. In time, Adam was accused of poisoning Constance, but although test results revealed that she had indeed ingested a toxic substance, he was — hard as it may have been to believe, given that he was conning her — innocent: Ever the puppetmaster, Victor had bribed the coroner to frame his prodigal son.

At the time of her death at age 84, Kellerman was a resident of an assisted-living facility in Woodland Hills, Calif. Twice married, she is survived by her son with her second husband, the late Jonathan D. Krane.

