Spectra may be risking it all with a new line of work, but her fashion sense lives on in Courtney Hope.

Sally Spectra’s riding a bit of a wave on Young & Restless at the moment, so much so that she may have lost sight of how quickly it could all come crashing in on her!

Sure, she always seems to bounce back brilliantly from the misfortunes that befall her (or in many cases, that she brings on herself), but she’s burned a bunch of bridges in Genoa City in a relatively short time, and given the company she’s keeping, could easily find herself on the outs at yet another place of employment.

Sally seemed to heed the warnings people gave her about Adam, and she’s well aware of his past misdeeds thanks in no small part to Billy’s article, but believes he’s changed and has put her money where her mouth is, so to speak, by tying her fortunes to his in her new position.

So far, it’s going swimmingly, but she wouldn’t be the first woman to put stock in Adam changing, only to be disappointed. Just ask Sharon or Chelsea. In fact, Sally just had a close shave with the unemployment line when Adam decided to defy Victor by refusing to spy for him, which could have easily led to the pair of them being turfed out of Newman Media.

On the other hand, Sally’s desire to hold down a job may be a factor that helps to keep Adam on the (somewhat) straight and narrow, knowing if he goes, she’ll have to go with him. In fact, we think La Spectra will do well as COO of Newman Media, though we hate to see her leave the fashion world. As Bold & Beautiful viewers can attest, her designs were edgy, eclectic and top notch. We miss them!

In a case of life imitating art, or vice-versa, Sally’s portrayer Courtney Hope is also something of a fashionista, with a style not altogether unlike her soap alter-ego’s. Case in point, this outfit she chose for a weekend event and captioned, “Saturday night vibes.”

It’s more common to see Hope in a bathing suit or workout gear on her social media, but when she dresses up, it’s to the nines. Of the fashion choice below she explained, “Some days I feel sporty, some days I feel sexy, some days I feel edgy, some days I feel rocker, some days I feel badass, some days I feel bloated and wanna snuggle in sweats all day … but lately, I’ve felt more like a glamorous girly Princess.”

