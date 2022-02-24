Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Tackles a New Role, That of Life Coach to Fans ‘Going Through Deep [Bleep]’
CBS
The actor acknowledged something Victor never would: Sometimes we all need help.
Times are tough, and they’ve been tough for some time now. We’re about to hit the two-year mark on the pandemic and news from around the world is, well, not good. Victor’s life on The Young and the Restless may be a constant dramatic mess (often of his own making), but we’d be lying if we didn’t say that sometimes dealing with Ashland’s lies seems easier than handling real life.
More: Young & Restless’ upsetting message to ‘Ashtoria’ fans
The point it, sometimes we take help where we can get it, whether it’s escaping into the Newman clan’s squabbles in Genoa City or seeking aid from professionals. Like his alter-ego, Eric Braeden is usually happy to share his opinion (though in a far kinder, less judgmental way than Victor!), so when fan Lisa Ramos asked for the actor’s take on life coaches during these rough days, the actor took the time to offer his two cents.
“Well… if it helps,” the actor responded. “My solution is a good workout or long walk!”
For a man who stays active with everything from boxing with celebs to beatboxing with Newman family, we’re pretty confident that Braeden takes his own advice to heart. When another fan commented that a walk always helps her, Braeden endorsed it as “one of the simplest and most effective ways to calm down the mind and body!”
Well….if it helps…my solution is a good workout or long walk!!
— Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) February 19, 2022
But that did not mean that he was at all discouraging folks from seeking help. Exercise is just tool that folks can break out when times are tough.
As BR Bonnie put it, “Can you imagine being so far down you can’t see up and have no help finding help?”
“There are moments in many people’s lives when they are at wit’s end,” Braeden agreed. “Many of us have been through it, but the severity is relative! Some of us go through deep [bleep], and some even deeper. Help is always welcome in one form or another!”
There are moments in many people’s lives when they are at wit’s end! Many of us have been through it, but the severity is relative! Some of us go through deep s..t, a d some even deeper! Help is ALWAYS WELCOME IN ONE FORM OR ANOTHER!
— Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) February 22, 2022
Help is, in some ways, what Braeden is doing by taking the time to talk to his fans, share his thoughts, and engage in conversations on topics like mental health. Pus, it’s easy to tell that he cares. When another fan thanked the actor for sharing his thoughts, Braeden answered with, “You bet! I don’t always have the time to respond, but I read as many of the tweets I can! And I appreciate them all!”
Hey MICHAEL! You bet! I don’t always have the time to respond, but I read as many of the tweets I can! And I appreciate them all!
— Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) February 22, 2022
More: Conner Floyd takes chances with a new role
And the fans, we’re sure, appreciate Braeden taking the time to listen and talk about some of the more difficult parts of life. Help is always out there in whatever form you want to seek it, whether it’s life coaching, long walks or even just watching the wild lives of your Genoa City favorites and thinking “Boy, am I glad I don’t have their problems!”
To be sure, few have as many problems as Young & Restless‘ Victor Newman. So before you head out, why not take a look at a gallery of his life, from his earliest days as a villain to his modern incarnation as a (not-so-slightly) overbearing family man!