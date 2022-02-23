Howard Wise/JPI

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller.

If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.

Inspired by true events, the movie surrounds a woman named Olivia Garland (Margo Eve Parker) who moves back home to help her mother Rebecca (Nicole Danielle Watts) after her husband, Olivia’s father, passes away. However, when Rebecca claims that there is a ghost in the house, Olivia becomes concerned about her mother’s mental health.

More: Soap leading lady makes things official

Now fans, this is where things take a creepy turn… After Rebecca breaks her hip, Olivia hires Jake, a health care aide, “whose patience and warmth seem too good to be true” — and rightly so! As strange things continue to happen, Olivia is forced to decide who she can really trust, which in turn sets her on a mission to not only protect her mother by keeping her safe but by looking out for herself as well.

Will you be watching? We sure will!

For now, we are enjoying having Floyd’s alter ego Chance back in Genoa City, even though he’s still trying to find his way after the ordeal he endured while undercover, not to mention the latest health scare surrounding baby Dominic. Join us as we look back on happier times by viewing photos of Chance and Abby’s love story in the gallery below.