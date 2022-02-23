CBS screenshot

Suddenly, it’s all so clear.

When The Young and the Restless announced that General Hospital alum Kelsey Wang (ex-Daisy) had been cast as Allie, “a mysterious, young professional who catches the eye of one of Genoa City’s eligible bachelors,” we immediately thought of her for poor, lovelorn Noah. Whether we’re right remains to be seen. However, we’re now surer than ever that we were.

Why? Because we’ve realized that we’d only figured out half the story. Yes, Allie probably is a new love interest for Noah. But she’s also probably the daughter of Keemo, Jack’s son who only recently started being mentioned again after years (and years).

Why else would the show not have released Allie’s last name? She’s not Cher, so she must have one, right? Our bet is that it’s Nguyen, the surname Keemo took to honor his late mother’s family. (It was her maiden name.)

Again, if we’re right, that suggests that Jack’s granddaughter will soon be getting involved with Victor’s grandson — a la the romance of Jack’s son Kyle and Victor’s granddaughter Summer. And therein lies a whole lotta story potential, given that the families have a history that’s as explosive as the Hatfields and the McCoys, the Montagues and the Capulets…

What do you think, Young & Restless fans? Have we figured out Allie and Noah's story before we've even gotten to see them meet-cute?