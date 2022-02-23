Howard Wise/JPI

Hope’s revelation while out hiking on a special day led to a post that left co-star Hunter King enthusing, “Love this.”

Sally Spectra’s life has been going pretty swimmingly on Young & Restless. It’s almost as though the character’s been infused with some of the life-affirming inspiration regularly doled out on social media by her portrayer, Courtney Hope.

Despite her split from General Hospital’s Chad Duell, which came just eight weeks after their wedding, Hope remains a positive force on Instagram, who shares glimpses into her life and thoughts as she focuses on wellness of mind, body and spirit.

A recent day with special numerical significance gave her an extra boost… but also pause for thought, which she shared with her followers along with a series of breathtaking photos — one of herself and several scenes from the hike she took on 2/22/22.

Hope explained, “My angel numbers tattooed on my arm, brought to life the whole day,” and added, “The day I’ve been waiting for for so long.”

Seeing it as a “powerful day for alignment, purpose, expansion and connection… a clearer path to enlightenment,” the actress later realized that, in fact, “in all reality is just another day… another Tuesday.” Which got her to thinking about why she doesn’t then have that same outlook on every day.

Flip through the gorgeous photos from Hope’s hike by clicking the arrow at the side of the post below and read her entire caption, in which she concludes, “Yes, today’s got a beautiful spiritual pull due to numerical value, but in every sense of the word it’s just — another day… with as many possibilities as yesterday and tomorrow.”

Former Bold & Beautiful and Young & Restless co-stars jumped into the comment section to respond, including Katrina Bowden (Flo), who dropped a series of heart emojis, and Hunter King (Summer), who enthused, “Love this.”

Did 2/22/22 have any significance to you? What would you like to see happen next in Sally’s story? Let us know in the comment section after checking out our gallery of Sally Spectra wreaking havoc on two soaps in the photo gallery below.