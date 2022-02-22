Howard Wise/JPI

The actress modeled an altogether different kind of “boa.”

Children can be tough to entertain — and even tougher to impress? This isn’t news, right? So you could certainly understand why Young & Restless leading lady Melissa Ordway would go the extra mile to really wow Olivia and Sophie, her little girls with husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance). She would even let herself be wrapped in a beautiful boa constrict that looked like it was a mile long!

“I thought my kids would think it was cool if I volunteered to hold this huge snake” during a weekend adventure, she shared on social media. “I was very wrong. They kept playing.”

View this post on Instagram

At least Ordway’s castmates were impressed. In addition to cheers from Lauralee Bell (Christine) and Beth Maitland (Traci), Ordway’s on-screen mom Eileen Davidson (Ashley) wrote, “Well, I think you’re very cool for holding [that] very long, slimy, yellow snake.”

We thought it was pretty. Anyway…

In other news from the Ordway/Gaston home, Dad was recently giving older daughter Olivia a guitar lesson, sparking a moment so sweet, the actress exclaimed, “She is more precious than rubies.”

View this post on Instagram

And it looked like Gaston nailed Valentine’s Day. As he proffered a bouquet, his missus wrote that he was her “forever Valentine — and the funniest of all.”

View this post on Instagram

