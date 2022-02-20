Young & Restless Preview: Victoria Appears Troubled by Billy’s Warning Regarding Ashland— and Victor Braces Adam That All Hell Is About to Break Loose
CBS screenshot
Victor is determined to protect his own.
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of February 21 – 25, Victor begins letting Adam in on his agenda. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
As Adam and Sally solidified their working and romantic relationship, Victor advised them to keep their romance a secret for now. Meanwhile, Ashland continued making moves to build up Newman Media, trying to bring Nate onboard with a medical pitch. In another preview, Elena makes Nate a counteroffer.
Meanwhile, Victor learned from Michael that not only was Ashland fronting the money for the clinic in Peru where he received his miracle treatment, but a doctor was recently fired from the clinic and is willing to spill the beans for the right price. Victor gave Michael the green light to get him proof of Ashland’s deception. It certainly looks like Ashland’s illness is not what it appears to be.
In a preview of what’s to come, as Ashland downs alcohol, Victor knows now that his new son-in-law cannot be trusted. He tells Adam that Locke is not a Newman and they need to protect their own. He fears Ashland will endanger their family.
Meanwhile, Billy tells Victoria that he knows she loves her husband, but he will let her down in a way that will be hard for her to imagine. Billy’s words seem to get through to Victoria, who was recently questioning why Ashland was making moves to shore up allies like Nate. But will she see the light before it’s too late?
This could be the week that Ashland is finally exposed, as Victor teases, “All hell is about to break loose!”
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube